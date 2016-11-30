Shakespeare Mine in Espanola closer to production as nickel prices hit 10-year high

A $16 million investment from Japanese mineral company Mitsui may lead to a reopening of the Shakespeare Mine near Espanola.

Magna Mining Company, a Sudbury-based junior mining operative, announced earlier in February that it had entered a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Mitsui, which would see the Japanese company's acquirement of a 10 to 12.5 per cent interest in Magna's Shakespeare Mine in exchange for between $8 million-$10 million in cash.

The mine, located southwest of Sudbury near Espanola, has been under care and maintenance– dormant – since 2012.

In a statement, Magna said it was expected that the parties will enter into a joint venture agreement to pursue the development of the Shakespeare Mine, with Magna being the operator of the project.

Manga spokesperson Paul Fowler said Magna could "theoretically" begin construction work by the end of 2022, but likely need to arrange to get more capital before the mine goes into production.

Fowler estimates those costs could inch toward $230 million, and are dependent on the company's market cap, the availability and cost of debt, and what sort of financial partners the group can attract.

And those factors, Fowler said, are all generally impacted by the price of nickel.

"Thankfully, nickel prices are currently extremely healthy on account of the projected increases in demand for nickel from electric vehicle batteries," Fowler said.

"So while [it's] hard to predict the speed at which we can get the requisite amount of capital that it's going to cost to put the mine into production…theoretically, we could start building it within 12 months if everything lined up."

Sudbury should build an Elon Musk statue, consultant says

Stan Sudol, a Toronto-based consultant and editor of website The Republic of Mining, said the current climate crisis, and a rising demand for zero emission vehicles– like Tesla and the Chevrolet Bolt– is set to "explode."

"I think Sudbury should just build a statue in honour of [Tesla founder] Elon Musk simply because two or three years ago, he basically pleaded with the entire mining industry to please, please mine more nickel and mine more clean nickel," Sudol said.

"And you can't build these electric vehicles without the products we dig out of the ground in northern Ontario," Sudol said.

Those products include battery metals like copper, lithium and magnesium. Without access to those materials, Sudol said, the electric vehicle market would not be able to take hold.

"Ontario is a politically stable jurisdiction, and it is close to the supply chains for electric vehicle manufacturing throughout the U.S. and hopefully southern Ontario," he said.

"I think the potential for more nickel discoveries in Sudbury, in the Timmins camp and in the Ring of Fire have an enormous potential for economic leverage or in enticing electric vehicle manufacturing to the southern Ontario auto heartland."