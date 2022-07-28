High schoolers from across the country develop products to improve the wellbeing of Canadians

For the past month, high school students from across the country have been thinking about the concept of wellness, what it means to them, how it shapes their lives and how best to ensure everyone has access to it.

It's part of a highly competitive, month-long program, hosted by universities across the country.

Each year, the Shad program receives about two thousand applications. Half of those students are accepted into the program and are dispersed across 18 university campuses in Canada.

Grade 10 and 11 students are offered the chance to expand on their skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

This year is Laurentian University's first time hosting the program in-person.

"The goal of the program is to take these high achieving high school students and challenge them for a month," Merritt said Thomas Merritt, co-director of the Shad Laurentian Program.

Over the course of July, Merritt said students put their heads together to come up with business pitches centred on wellness.

"We have things like a urine analysis machine and we have an app on how to be less perfectionist. The spectrum is amazing," he said.

Theo McTavish, 16, is a high school student from Mission Secondary school in B.C. McTavish's group pitched an app for their business idea.

"It's for teens struggling with perfectionism," McTavish said, "There was goal setting and a social function where you could talk to people who had similar experiences to you."

Thomas Merritt is the co-director of the Shad Laurentian Program. Merritt says the goal of the program is to take high achieving high school students and challenge them for a month. (Sam Juric/CBC)

McTavish noted that while getting into the program seemed daunting at first, students were glad to have made the leap to apply.

"It was really scary, you had to write, like, four essays," they said, "I honestly didn't think I was going to get in."

Victoria ZhangLiu is a Grade 11 student from Waterloo, Ont. Her group focused on improving the wellbeing of Canadians by tackling Ontario's housing crisis.

"Our idea was that we would purchase office space that is unused by companies because of the pandemic and we'd convert those into apartment spaces where we would rent out for people to live and they can buy those later on if they wish," she said.

Victoria ZhangLiu is a Grade 11 student from Waterloo, Ont. ZhangLiu says that participating in the Shad Program has made her excited about the future. (Sam Juric/CBC)

While the program's focus is to allow students to participate in hands-on learning and skill-building, at the heart of the program, Merrit said, is a desire to coax students out of their shells and realize their potential.

"The most impressive thing is watching these students open up and find a little bit more about who they are but who the people around them are too and that mutual growth over the course of the month," Merritt said.

ZhangLiu says wrapping up the program has made her excited for the future.

"I feel better in what I'm aspiring to do and I feel more confident that I can definitely achieve it," ZhangLiu said

Students participate in the Outdoor Adventure Leadership Program at Laurentian University as a part of the month-long Shad Program. The Shad Program offers high performing grade 10 and 11 students from across the country the chance to expand on their skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) and entrepreneurship. (Sam Juric/CBC)

In addition to university-level classes and STEAM workshops, students also had a chance to build strong friendships and experience dorm-life for the first time.

"I've met a lot of people similar to me, and I've met a lot of different people, and it's really given me a new perspective on life," McTavish said.