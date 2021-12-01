Sudbury's post-secondary institutions have produced a new video they hope will encourage victims of sexual violence to speak up and report those cases.

Laurentian University, Cambrian College and Collège Boréal collaborated on the video , which features the testimonials of three victims of sexual violence.

"It's very moving to see it because we finally put a face to the statistics out there, right?" said Isabelle Chaussé, Collège Boréal's manager of mental health initiatives.

"We know that there's one in three women will go through some sort of sexual violence throughout their life. There's one in six men that will go through that."

The first story is from a woman who said her boyfriend forced himself on her before she was ready to have sex.

Another story was about a 16-year-old who got involved in a relationship with a man who was older than her. He took advantage of her without her consent.

Isabelle Chaussé is Collège Boréal's manager of mental health initiatives. (Supplied by Isabelle Chaussé)

Chaussé said in all the stories the victims blamed themselves at first. But they came to realize sexual assault was not their fault, and were able to heal with that knowledge.

"We try to portray that there was hope at the end and we tried to give a positive spin on it as much as possible to encourage people to break the silence," Chaussé said.

Sexual violence reporting

In September, the province required post-secondary institutions to update their sexual violence and harassment policies in order to shield students from irrelevant questions during sexual violence investigations.

Colleges and universities will have until March 1, 2022, to amend their sexual violence and harassment policies.

At the time, Laurentian University said it welcomed the new regulatory amendments. The university started to review its own policy on response and prevention of sexual violence in the fall.

Cambrian College said it would also implement the new requirements, but said its existing policies around sexual violence already protected students from irrelevant and harmful questions.

"We don't delve into someone's sexual history or expression or punish them if they consumed alcohol or drugs if they are reporting they have been sexually assaulted," Cambrian College spokesperson Dan Lessard said in September. "That's not the way we do things here. We also don't let an alleged perpetrator use intoxication as an excuse."