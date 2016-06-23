Laurentian University in Sudbury is among the province's colleges and universities dealing with disturbing information from a survey of students.

Just under 2,000 Laurentian students took part in the province-wide survey on campus sexual violence and harassment.

The survey was made up of more than 50 questions that gauged respondents' perceptions of consent and rape myths, their experiences with sexual violence, and how well they think their school responds to reports of sexual violence.

The government says 63 per cent of the university students who completed the survey reported they had experienced some type of sexual harassment.

Acting president of the Students General Association, Kathryn Kettle says one statistic for Laurentian stands out for her.

"26.2 per cent of Laurentian students that filled out the survey said they had non-consensual sexual experience," she said.

"That's one in four people."

Kettle says she's not surprised by the survey results, but adds she wants to take a deeper look at the statistics.

"As soon as we can get those complete survey results in a way that leaves anonymity, OUSA and each individual student union and other student advocacy groups, we can begin making more informed and evidence based recommendations to the government, to the university, to all the bodies that we work with," she said.

The province is requiring all schools to review their sexual violence policies and create task forces to address the issue by September.

It is committing $6 million in funding to bolster sexual violence programs on campuses across the province.