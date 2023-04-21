A Sudbury-based group, advocating for sexual assault survivors, says it's received multiple reports of survivors who were denied access to Sexual Assault Evidence Kits (SAEK) at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

The process requires a qualified nurse to collect forensic evidence that will help in the investigation of the assault.

In the last week alone, Jacqueline Villeneuve-Ahmed, founder and director of She Matters, said HSN was notified that three people - one of whom is a minor - were told that no one was available to administer a kit.

They were asked to return another day.

"Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident," Villeneuve-Ahmed said.

She said the organization has received reports of survivors who have been turned away at Health Sciences North (HSN) for several years.

"Unfortunately, in the most recent report that came to us, we just decided that we needed to take action and really ensure that this does not continue moving forward," Villeneuve-Ahmed said.

On August 11, She Matters released a social media post offering support to survivors, along with some calls to action to "acknowledge this pressing issue survivors are facing."

"Our ultimate goal is to see systemic change, but also to show survivors that they are not alone in this process," Villeneuve-Ahmed said.

She added that there are agencies and allies looking to support survivors through the process.

Kits are vital for investigation

Villeneuve-Ahmed says for survivors seeking to report their assault, the access to forensic evidence collection through the Sexual Assault Evidence Kits is paramount.

Typically, it's recommended that survivors receive a kit within the first 72 hours of being assaulted.

But Villeneuve-Ahmed said a survivor can access it throughout a longer window.

After undergoing the evidence collection process, survivors can decide to either store the kit and then choose whether they would like to report to police, or immediately go to law enforcement and pursue justice through the legal system.

The Greater Sudbury Police say the kits help them investigate sexual assaults, particularly when the assailant is a stranger.

Detective Sergeant Angela Sirkka said the DNA gets analyzed at the Centre for Forensic Science and then run through the sexual offender database.

Villeneuve-Ahmed said forensic evidence collection also gives survivors access to community resources, enables them to complete certain documentation forms, complete swabs and undergo a physical examination.

Nurse Examiner shortage

However, Villeneuve-Ahmed said a shortage of Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) has meant survivors are not getting access to this vital service.

Only those nurses are qualified to collect forensic evidence kits that may be used in potential police investigations.

Villeneuve-Ahmed says the problem has been recurring and HSN needs to take action to address the staffing issue.

"As one of the designated sites in the province of Ontario offering these services to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, we are supposed to be able to attend to a survivor, triaged as the most pressing patients."

She says this is in keeping with Ontario Hospital Association guidelines.

Under HSN's Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, a nurse on-call is required to respond within 30-45 minutes to meet with the patient to discuss treatment and forensic options.

The assessment is confidential.

HSN wouldn't offer up anybody to answer questions on this story.

However in a written statement to CBC, Health Sciences North said, "HSN like all other hospitals is experiencing staffing shortages."

Spokesperson Didier Pilon added HSN is working to recruit more nursing staff to care for survivors.

"Survivors are not turned away and receive immediate medical care by the ED clinical team. However, depending on staffing shortages, survivors could be asked to return within a timeframe that's clinically recommended through the Ontario Hospital Association guidelines."

He said HSN recognizes this is not ideal for survivors and apologizes for any stress this process causes.

Villeneuve-Ahmed said limitations to immediate access discourage survivors from trusting in the process

She said it adds substantial trauma for survivors who want to explore the option of reporting the incident.

"It really adds this burden onto survivors to essentially have to self advocate during the most traumatizing time in their lives."