Worker at Sudbury, Ont., clinic faces 3 sexual assault charges

Sudbury police have charged a man who worked at a local clinic with three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

Police said the 23-year-old man used his position at the Sudbury Family Health Organization to conduct physical examinations on patients, which resulted in sexual assault.

Two survivors contacted police about the assaults.

The man no longer works at the clinic, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 17 to answer to the charges.

Police said based on their investigation, they are concerned there could be other survivors.