When the various lockdowns were lifted over the course of the pandemic, Women in Crisis (Algoma) experienced a "massive increase" in crisis calls.

"As soon as things began to lift our phone lines were just flooded," said Erin Lodge, the centre's communications co-ordinator.

"We've definitely seen that our demand has remained steady."

Several factors have led to increased demand at sexual assault centres all across Ontario, including that survivors were forced to stay shut in and isolated with their abusive partners during lockdowns. The #MeToo movement also de-stigmatised the issue.

The strain felt at Women in Crisis (Algoma) is similar at other sexual assault centres across the province's northeast.

Most have experienced an increase in demand for services, yet due to limited funding, management can't offer stability or higher wages to the staff, who are already dealing with heavier workloads and fatigue.

Lodge said Women in Crisis (Algoma) has two permanent employees who work to counsel clients at the sexual assault centre, but due to funding restraints neither one works full-time hours.

Up until April 1, core government funding for sexual assault centres was funded through the Ministry of the Attorney General. It has now moved to the Ministry of Community and Children's Services.

"We anticipate that changes are going to come potentially in the structure of our program and in funding," Lodge said.

"But as of right now we're uncertain how that will look."

The agency also applies for various grants and receives donations from the community.

There should never be a woman who is in crisis due to a recent sexual assault that should sit on a wait-list waiting for counselling. - Erin Lodge, communications coordinator, Women in Crisis (Algoma)

Women in Crisis (Algoma) operates both a sexual assault centre and a shelter.

Lodge said the wait-list for long-term counselling through the sexual assault centre is six months to one year.

"There should never be a woman who is in crisis due to a recent sexual assault that should sit on a wait-list waiting for counselling," she said.

However, if someone is on the wait-list they can still access the immediate crisis counselling program offered through the shelter.

Ballooning wait-lists

The Amelia Rising Sexual Violence Support Centre in North Bay saw its wait-list balloon from two months to six months throughout most of the pandemic. The wait for counselling is currently three-and-a-half months.

Executive director Meghan Trussler said the agency conducts "support visits" while a client is waiting for full counselling services. Support visits are one-hour blocks of time the survivor can speak with a counsellor to help meet their immediate needs.

With an increase in clients and limited finances, it makes it hard for these centres to keep staff.

Trussler explained that many are hired through grants, which pay for just one or two years of contract work.

She said two new staff members were expected to come on board this week, including one that will focus on writing grant proposals to help the centre apply for more funding.

Along with grants, Amelia Rising Sexual Violence Support Centre gets some funding through community donations.

"Because our core funding has not increased since we opened up our doors, and that was in 1996," Trussler said.

"More funding would allow us to have more staff. If we have more funding we could hire more staff and meet our demand at a more on-par rate," she said.

"We would be able to pay our staff competitive wages … and look at building our team up with more training and more skill set," Trussler said.

We've lost two staff [members] recently for $5 an hour more. - Gaëtane Pharand, executive director, Centre Victoria pour femmes

The increase in clients has been smaller for Centre Victoria pour femmes, the French language sexual assault centre in Sudbury and Algoma.

"Maintaining [clients] most definitely, and women asking for sessions for often," said Gaëtane Pharand, its executive director.

Gaëtane Pharand is the executive director with Centre Victoria pour femme, a French-language sexual assault crisis centre in Sudbury and Algoma. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

The agency hasn't yet had to create a wait-list for services since it's still only offering counselling through virtual and phone services.

"We've been able to use our counsellors in Algoma to support the needs in Sudbury and vice versa," Pharand said.

Centre Victoria pour femmes spends a lot of time training new staff.

"Some staff are going to work in the health field because they'll get a lot more money," Pharand said.

"We've lost two staff [members] recently for $5 an hour more. We can not compete with that."

Pharand said it's difficult to offer competitive wages, since base government funding hasn't been changed in years.

"You're asking them to do a lot more than what you're paying them for."

If a new provincial government decides to increase base government funding, Pharand said that would allow her to retain staff, and offer a reprieve to those feeling overworked.

"I really feel that the government needs to recognize that sexual violence is the only violent crime in our country that is not on the decline, and if not on the decline then we need to increase our funding and supports to support survivors and victims of sexual violence," said Lodge, of Women in Crisis (Algoma).

"And we just don't have enough."