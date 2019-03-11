Brigitte Lebel has had to get creative with resources in order to help clients at the Amelia Rising Sexual Assault Centre of Nipissing.

Lebel took over as executive director of the North Bay agency in May 2018, and admits she made a rookie mistake right off the bat.

At that time, the then-Liberal government had promised an increase to funding for victim services across the province.

Brigitte Lebel is the executive director of the Amelia Rising Sexual Assault Centre of Nipissing in North Bay. (supplied)

Lebel hired two more counsellors at the centre to help meet their increased demand.

But the extra money never came. Instead the Ford Conservatives announced last month that they will be maintaining the current level of government funding for victim services across Ontario.

Lebel says she's disappointed, and now has to find other funding sources to help centre staff keep up with their increasing caseloads.

"I'm trying to basically cross-train my staff, so that now our volunteer coordinator is going to start seeing clients because I have to get creative within what I have," she said.

With the #MeToo and Times Up movements, many women are breaking their silence about sexual assaults they experienced in the past.

Lebel is also looking for ways to make the centre financially resilient to deliver its services, without depending on the government for dollars.

"So that we can be in a position to meet this increase in demand, because quite frankly, I don't think we can count on our government to be consistent."

At Amelia Rising Sexual Assault Centre of Nipissing, Lebel says they provide individual counselling for 35 clients a week, and group counselling for another 18 clients.

The wait list to see a counsellor is at least three months, while some clients could be waiting for between six months to a year depending on their needs.

Gaetane Pharand is executive director of Centre Victoria pour femme, a sexual assault crisis centre in Sudbury. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Many other victim service agencies have been under similar stress.

"I think all services in sexual assault have kind of stretched their dollars as much as possible to be able to provide direct services," says Gaëtane Pharand, executive director of Centre Victoria pour femmes, which provides French-speaking services for clients in Sudbury and Algoma.

She says although having government funding maintained is better than having it clawed back, she is still disappointed.

"We've been making a case that with the Me Too movement and a lot of the information coming across the province around educating people about sexual violence again women that the funding was deemed to be important to many of the services," she said.

In the same announcement, the provincial government also stated that $1 million in additional one-time funding would be provided to the sexual assault centres. However, that injection of cash is to be split between 42 agencies in Ontario.

There hasn't been any details provided about how this would be distributed.

"How much? We're not sure," Pharand said.

"We have no idea yet, they're hoping to tell us in the coming weeks because our fiscal year starts April 1."

The government says it also wants to conduct a review of victim services, but no details about that have been made public.

Pharand says she hopes all centres will have a chance to provide input.

"I guess the government has decided that it wanted to wait and take this next year coming to better understand what is happening, how services are delivered, how best perhaps to deliver them," she says.

"And so we're presently in a waiting period."

In an email to CBC News the Ministry of the Attorney General said it "is consulting with the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, l'Action Ontarienne contre la violence faite aux femmes and other organizations to determine how to best allocate the additional funding."

It also said that sexual assault centres and other victims services providers will be invited to participate in the review.