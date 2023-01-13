Police arrest and charge Algoma University professor for sexual assault with a weapon

Sault Ste. Marie Police have arrested and charged an Algoma University professor for sexual assault with a weapon.

Police say upon investigation they believe Michael Lajoie, 56, assaulted five of his students with a weapon for sexual purposes.

He is charged with two counts of sexual assault with a weapon and five counts of assault.

Police say the alleged incidents happened between September 2021 and January 2023. They added that none of the students suffered physical injuries that required medical treatment.

Lajoie has worked at Algoma University since 2008 as a part-time faculty member in the computer science program.

In a statement, Algoma University said Lajoie has been suspended from all duties and is prohibited from visiting campus or contact with students.

"The university is working directly with those impacted to ensure appropriate support is available and are making those support services available to any faculty, staff or students who require them," the statement said.

The university said it could not comment further on the case because the matter is before the courts.