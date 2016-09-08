The Ontario government introduced the new Health and Physical Education (HPE) curriculum for children in grades one to eight earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the government announced the revised curriculum, which includes topics like health, cyber safety and consent, however, it's similar to the 2015 curriculum that the Ford government repealed last year, replacing it with the controversial 1998 version.

"The revised curriculum includes sexting, consent, naming of body parts, sexual orientation and same-sex relationships and parenting, all of the things that weren't in the 1998 curriculum but were indeed in the 2015 curriculum," said Barb Blasutti.

Blasutti is the president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) representing public elementary school teachers in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin.

However, new topics like cannabis use and concussions will also be introduced within the revised curriculum.

While much of the new curriculum is similar to the 2015 version, Blasutti says there are some notable changes, including the years certain topics are introduced to students — gender identity in the HPE curriculum will now be taught in Grade 8, previously it was introduced to students in Grade 6.

"That's problematic because I know speaking to teachers and educators, you know, my members are seeing gender identity manifest itself in some children at a much earlier age than Grade 8 but that is one change that we do see from the 2015 version to the version that came out this week," said Blasutti.

Gender identity is real, whether or not there are parents that like to acknowledge it. - Barb Blasutti

Parents also now have an opt-out option to exempt their children from the Human Development and Sexual Health component of the revised curriculum, which includes instruction on healthy human development and topics like consent.

According to the Ministry of Education website, school boards must develop a "procedure allowing parents to exempt their child from instruction of the human development and sexual health education component of the elementary Health and Physical Education curriculum."

It also states that the ministry will be releasing online resources for parents who may want to introduce these topics at home when their child is ready. The online tools will be available in the upcoming school year.

However, Blasutti says the opt-out option is also problematic, especially for students who are just learning about their own gender identity.

"Gender identity is real, whether or not there are parents that like to acknowledge it or not, it is real and for the children who are experiencing this, they need to absolutely hear about it, learn about it, see themselves reflected in the curriculum."

"Other children also need to learn about it because this is Ontario and these are basic human rights, you can't opt-out of human rights," she said.