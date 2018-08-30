Despite reservations expressed by its members and trustees, the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury has announced it will adopt an old version of the sexual education curriculum, as per orders from Ontario's Ministry of Education.

But Board Director Norm Blaseg also states teachers will be given the tools to fill the gaps he says have been created by the decision to go back to an older curriculum.

Consent, cyberbullying, sexting, gender identity and sexual orientation are among the subjects that have been removed from discussion in the new health and physical education curriculum for Grades 1 to 8.

Blaseg says teachers won't be instructed to go against the ministry's current orders, but he points to the Education Act, which has sections mandating inclusiveness and safe schools.

"Many of the components we've removed, that are not cited in the [revised] edition, they speak to it in the inclusive education piece, and of course in the safe schools," says Blaseg.

"Most of the material that was taken out, that was scaled back, we can probably cover it in other areas Maybe not to the extent [it was before], but I think we'll be comfortable knowing at the end of the day that our students will still be informed."

The Ministry of Education declined a request for an interview.

In an emailed statement, the ministry said that "teachers, principals and school board officials are expected to fulfill their obligations to parents and children when it comes to what students learn in the classroom."

Lisa Thompson is Ontario's Minister of Education. Her ministry was unavailable for an interview regarding the Rainbow District School Board's reaction to the sex-ed curriculum. (CBC)

But Fred Slade of the Nickel Belt Progressive Conservative riding association believes the province is doing the right thing.

"It's sort of not so much put the brakes on, but go back and take a second look, do what [the current government] decides is a proper consultation," says Slade. "Obviously, they weren't happy with whatever format was followed by the previous government, and we're going to do it our way."

In an emailed statement, the Sudbury Catholic District School Board said it will ensure that the curriculum delivered in its classrooms is consistent with its Catholic teachings.

Board will continue teaching Indigenous history on its own

Blaseg says the board will also continue implementing Indigenous-related education modules in its classrooms, despite the fact Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government scrapped a planned Indigenous curriculum this summer.

The Rainbow Board recently approved a five-year plan to act on recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015.

Blaseg says it includes ensuring students learn about the lasting impacts of Canada's residential school system.

"Do I wish the Ministry would have completed the curriculum writing? Certainly I do, and hopefully that will come up again and they'll start that process sometime in the future," explains Blaseg.

"But that's not going to hold us back. We have the documents and we have the wherewithal to make things move forward."

He added the north may have greater expertise on the topic than in other parts of Ontario due to the higher involvement of Indigenous students and professionals.

The board is currently involved in the creation of a video that aims to capture stories and histories of local First Nations communities. It's also working with Bachelor of Education students at Laurentian University to research Indigenous specific topics and modules which will be "implemented across grade levels and subject areas."