Laurentian University's chancellor has stepped down.

Steve Paikin's term as chancellor was set to expire in July this year, but he tweeted Monday that he resigned from his post a week ago.

Last week, the university announced it was cutting about 100 professors and staff, along with dozens of programs as the university restructures.

Paikin, who is the host of TVO's The Agenda, was in his second term as chancellor for the university and has an honorary degree from the school.

CBC News reached out to him for comment, but he declined.