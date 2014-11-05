Serious injuries after head-on crash on Lasalle Blvd in Sudbury
Two vehicles hit head-on early Wednesday morning on Lasalle Boulevard resulting in serious injuries.
Sudbury police had a portion of road closed between Frood Road and Elm Street
Sudbury police say two people have serious injuries after a crash on Lasalle Boulevard.
Police say the two vehicles struck head-on around 5:15 a.m., on Wednesday. The drivers of both vehicles have been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Both lanes of the Lasalle Boulevard were closed between Frood Road and Elm Street.
The Traffic Management Unit is investigating.
