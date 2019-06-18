ATV crash sends Timmins man to hospital with serious injuries
Timmins police say a man is in hospital in Sudbury after a single ATV crash on Monday night.
Police say man wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash
Police were called to an unorganized ATV trail off Norman Street in Timmins.
The 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with "a series of serious injuries," police say. Those injuries include a serious head injury as he was not wearing a helmet.
Police say he's been since transported to the hospital in Sudbury due to the severity of injury.
Officers say initial findings indicate the man "failed to adequately maneuver over a berm resulting in loss of control."
Police add the ATV was found a considerable distance from the man, indicating that speed may have been a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.