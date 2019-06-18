Timmins police say a man is in hospital in Sudbury after a single ATV crash on Monday night.

Police were called to an unorganized ATV trail off Norman Street in Timmins.

The 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with "a series of serious injuries," police say. Those injuries include a serious head injury as he was not wearing a helmet.

Police say he's been since transported to the hospital in Sudbury due to the severity of injury.

Officers say initial findings indicate the man "failed to adequately maneuver over a berm resulting in loss of control."

Police add the ATV was found a considerable distance from the man, indicating that speed may have been a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

