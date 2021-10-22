Sen. Josée Forest-Niesing of Sudbury is in hospital in the northern Ontario city for COVID-19.

Forest-Niesing, 56, is double vaccinated and was admitted to Health Sciences North in the northern city, her office said.

No one in her family has tested positive for COVID-19, a statement said, adding it's uncertain how she was exposed to the virus.

On Friday, government health officials reported 492 new cases in the province. The day before, Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 42 positive COVID-19 cases in the region.

Forest-Niesing is a lawyer who was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018.

Senator 'fortunate' for care she's getting

Her office said she is "very grateful for all the encouraging messages and all of the support she's been having, and for the care she's been having at the hospital. She feels very fortunate."

The statement also said Forest-Niesing has a good spirit and is fighting the disease.

The senator's family members were not available for comment.

"All their energies are focused on helping her go through this ordeal," her office said.

Health Sciences North has confirmed on its website that as of Thursday, it had four patients admitted with COVID-19, and three of them were in the intensive-care unit.

Forest-Niesing's office has not confirmed whether or not she was admitted to the ICU.