A Sudbury company has teamed up with local students to make sure every senior in long-term care in the city has a Christmas Card.

Plan A Long Term Care Staffing and Recruitment put out a call to local students to make the cards. In the end, they received almost 3-thousand homemade cards.

Company spokesperson Cindy Fowler says she helped picked up the cards from the schools.

"Even one of the schools said, 'oh, can you come back later on this afternoon, because the little kindergarten kids are still working on the cards.' And when I picked them up, they were still wet from the paint," she said.

"It was little thumbprints of light that they had created on these cards. It was absolutely heartwarming."

Fowler says the cards have been dropped off at all seven long-term care homes in the city.

"We dropped off cards for every single resident. So every resident will be able to open up a card during the Christmas Holiday's to celebrate Christmas," she said.

"And actually, we had some residents who were able to get more than one card because we had that many."

Fowler says it's been a tough year for everyone, but especially those in long-term care.

They plan to do the card program again next year.