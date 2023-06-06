'It's something to look forward to': 81-year-old woman among rising number of seniors using food bank

Having two sons with special needs leaves 81-year-old Betty Hallam on the move and very busy.

Up until a few months ago, the government did not cover some items needed to help her sons. That left Hallam covering the cost and struggling to make ends meet.

But in March, things got a little easier when a box of food began arriving at her house once a month.

"A week or so before pay day is usually when I get it," she said.

"I can be short on bread and different things, and sometimes you get nice little treats, so it's something to look forward to."

The service is provided to Hallam through Inner City Home in Sudbury.

The box is provided through their Senior Model of Care program that began six months ago, according to executive director Ro Mullen.

"Once a month, we prepare boxes for about 11 to 16 homes," said Mullen. "Each box is brought right to their door."

The Sudbury Food Bank provides all items found in the boxes.

A program helping seniors who are immobile

According to Mullen, programs like the Senior Model of Care are important to Inner City Home to better identify and help seniors who are infirm or shut-in, and unable to make it to the food bank.

The boxes provide food items Hallam said would be too expensive for her to buy herself.

"I can afford what you call vegetables now," said Hallam.

"Before the cost of living went up, I used to be able to buy crackers with your soup and stuff like that, but now I don't bother because it costs too much."

Hallam's story is familiar among the growing number of seniors now turning to their local food bank.

According to Food Banks Canada, the rate increase of senior users is rising above other demographics.

The Parkside Older Adult Centre in Sudbury is hosting a food drive throughout June, which is Seniors Month. (Kayla Guerrette/CBC)

That inspired assistant manager Natalie Labbee and her team at the Parkside Centre in Sudbury to host a food drive for seniors throughout June. It also happens to be Seniors Month, making it a perfect fit, according to Labbee.

"I think there is a misconception about the demographic of people who typically use the food banks," said Labbee.

"It was a good time to bring awareness to the fact that the number of seniors using these services continues to rise and tie it in with Seniors Month."

Labbee said events like the Edgar Burton food drive are well supported during the holiday season, but people seem to forget that the food bank is an ongoing need in the community.

She hopes putting an emphasis now halfway through the year will better help people like Hallam make it to the end of the year.