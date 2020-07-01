A Catholic diocese in northeastern Ontario says security cameras will be installed at the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto in Sudbury, after vandalism earlier this year.

In May, five of the 13 statues of the Stations of the Cross shrine had their heads and hands broken off.

Sudbury Police investigated, but there was no video surveillance or witnesses.

The property is maintained by the Friends of the Grotto volunteer groups and its the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie that oversees the site.

David Sirois, who is with the diocese and liaison with the volunteer group, says they are waiting for quotes on the cost of installing and maintaining a security system.

"Right now we're looking at a hard-wired system which would also require us to get an internet connection up there," he said.

"We're also looking at the cellular network-type cameras ..., so that would save us the cost of getting internet up there — but then there's a fee for the cell data."

Sirois adds they're in talks with six different groups to see what the options are to repair the statues.

"There's a history with those Stations of the Cross, the way they are now," he said.

The ninth statue in the Stations of the Cross Series had one of the heads broken off. David Sirois, liaison between the diocese and the Friends of the Grotto, says vandals targeted statues less visible from the parking lot. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"They've been outside since 1953 so we'd like to keep that history."

He says they don't have estimated costs yet, but have been told it would be cheaper to replace the statues instead of recreating the severed parts.

"The artist that would be doing the repairs would by trying to replicate as much as possible the style that is there," he said.

"But every artist still would integrate their own style in it. So there would be some differences compared to the other statutes, but they would do their best to match that style."

He says people are still upset the vandalism took place.

"There's a lot of people who are disappointed it happened," he said. "A lot of them mentioned they've been going up there since they were kids. They don't understand why those statues have been targeted."