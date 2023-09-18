Second group of First Nations bids to build and operate northeastern Ontario power line

A second Indigenous coalition has put forward a bid to build and operate a power line that would cover a 260-kilometre stretch of northeastern Ontario.

The Wabun Tribal Council – which represents Mattagami, Brunswick House, Matachewan, Flying Post and Chapleau Ojibwe First Nations – is partnering with Hydro One to bid on the transmission line, which would connect the Wawa and Porcupine power stations.

Another coalition, called the Transmission Infrastructure Partnerships 9 (TIP-9) coalition has also bid on the same project. It represents Taykwa Tagamou Nation, Michipicoten First Nation, Chapleau Cree First Nation and Missanabie Cree First Nation.

The proposed power line would cross the traditional territories represented by both coalitions.

"It is unfortunate that the consensus wasn't reached on a singular partner, but that's OK. We look forward to the regulator's decision," said Jason Batise, executive director of the Wabun Tribal Council.

Batise said the council has worked closely with neighbouring First Nations in the past, and would be prepared to do so again for the power line.

He said their 50-50 partnership with Hydro One, though, could give them an edge in the bidding process because it already operates hydro infrastructure in the province.

"As we do things better, cheaper, more efficiently, all of that not only benefits the partnership that we're arranging with them, but we think you know offers best value to all Ontarians and the ratepayers," Batise said.

The TIP-9 coalition is partnering with American company Ameren instead.

Reconciliation

Taykwa Tagamou Nation Chief Bruce Archibald told CBC News he sees the project as an opportunity for reconciliation with the province.

"When I talk about win-win-win, you know, the First Nations are able to have a seat at the table, make decisions on such major projects that go through their territory and benefit from the resources that are going to come out of this project," he said.

Building and maintaining the power line would also mean jobs for the First Nations with a stake in the project.

The Ontario Ministry of Energy says the bidding project remains open for the project. Proponents expect a decision to be made later this year, or by early 2024.

"To ensure this new transmission line is in service when it's needed, the Ministry of Energy is conducting consultations ahead of designating a transmitter to start development work on these lines and declaring the line as a provincial priority project," ministry spokesman Michael Dodsworth said in an email to CBC News.

"The province will be engaging with Indigenous communities and all licensed transmitters that express interest in the project to solicit proposals for developing this transmission line."