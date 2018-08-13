Ontario Provincial Police say a 39-year-old man from Britt-Byng Inlet, south of Sudbury, is in custody after the body of a woman was found.

Police say Amanda McClaskin, 36, of Britt-Byng Inlet, was last seen Aug. 3 walking away from her home. Her body was found early Saturday morning in a wooded area near Lake Joseph Road in Muskoka Lakes Township.

Police have charged the 39-year-old man with second degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

He's being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later this week.