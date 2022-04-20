Although the search for a missing aircraft north of Sault Ste. Marie was called off on April 24, search and rescue professionals plan to continue training in the area in case they find anything.

On April 14 two Alberta men were reported missing when their Piper Comanche aircraft vanished from radar near Lake Superior.

John Fehr and Brian Slingerland were flying between Delhi in southern Ontario and the town of Marathon on the north shore of Lake Superior when they disappeared.

Search and rescue groups said they flew 360 hours and covered more than 17,000 square kilometres to find the two men. But the search was called off on April 24.

A news release from the Canadian Armed Forces said it was called off after they determined both men had little likelihood of surviving in the wilderness.

Ontario Provincial Police took over the case on that date as a missing persons case.

While the military operation has ended, search and rescue professionals plan to train where they believe the plane crashed, in case they might spot something.

"We're always training. So I think that in the coming months that a lot of our training will be hopefully, you know, we'll think about that area," said Paul Pressaco, the unit director for Sudbury and District Air Search and Rescue.

John Fehr, pictured, and Brian Slingerland were flying between Delhi in southern Ontario and the town of Marathon on the north shore of Lake Superior when they disappeared on April 14. (Facebook/Mary Reimer)

'Finding a needle in a haystack'

Pressaco said finding a downed plane in the vast northern Ontario wilderness is like "finding a needle in a haystack."

He said the Piper Comanche both men were piloting is white, and there was still snow on the ground in the area they were searching.

Pressaco said it can sometimes take years to find an aircraft in a wooded area. He recalled one of his first search and rescue operations, in which the aircraft was discovered by accident around eight years later.

"It was, I think, a hunter that had come across the site about seven or eight years later," he said.

But he said some of his searches have ended on a more positive note.

About four years ago his team rescued a pilot who had run out of fuel and landed on a remote lake. They spotted the plane about 30 minutes into their search.

Pressaco said search and rescue spotters are trained to look for any disturbance in the landscape, such as broken trees, or even the shine of metal.

"Hopefully this one is resolved at some point," he said.