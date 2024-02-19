New sculpture in Sudbury depicts unity, strength in BIPOC community

A new sculpture graces an entrance to Sudbury Secondary School on Mackenzie Street, a prominent reminder, its designer says, to students, staff and anyone passing by on the busy street, of the strength of the community of Black, Indigenous and people of colour.

Shayla Shawongonabe says they had a vision in their mind of a circle of people around a tree because trees represent strength and their roots go deep into the earth.

"Same with BIPOC people with their heritage and their roots," says Shawongonabe. "They go deep and there's lots of history behind it. And I had the people around the tree symbolize the unity within the BIPOC community in Sudbury and in the school and in general."

The member of Beausoleil First Nation says the circle motif is also symbolic.

A sculpture designed by student Shayla Shawongonable stands in prominent view of Sudbury Secondary School's entrance on Mackenzie Street. It symbolizes the connections among Black, Indigenous and people of colour.

"Indigenous peoples like circles because they represent unity, togetherness, interconnectedness," says Shawongonabe. "So I wanted that piece definitely to be a big part of the statue."

Shawongonabe hopes the statue helps BIPOC students at the school feel included and people passing by the school recognize the strength and unity of the BIPOC community.

The project was just one that came out of a desire of BIPOC students at the school to find ways to feel supported.

Kamilah Frances is the executive director of Future North, a charity that helps fund projects to help young people in Sudbury develop into leaders.

She says it got involved with Sudbury Secondary when some BIPOC students reached out in 2021.

"So what we did is, we developed initially what we called an equity action team," says Frances. "So it was a group of youth students that were meeting every Wednesday at lunchtime and we had them decide amongst themselves what the art project would be.

Frances says three students proposed their ideas by building mockups of their sculptures and then students voted which one they'd like to have built.

Shawongonabe's design was the preferred one.

They worked with artist Benjamin Hermann to construct the final two metre structure of metal and timber.

"I think it's gorgeous, it's beautiful and it exceeds expectations," says Frances.

She added the message is an important one for everyone in Sudbury.

"The whole point of this was to, you know, increase education in BIPOC youth and representation in our community. And so this is something that everyone will see, and it represents unity not just within the school itself, but in the broader community."