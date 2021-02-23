A member of the team representing northern Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts says this year's competition is like no other.

Curling teams from across Canada are currently in Calgary to take part in the event.

Representing this region is the Krysta Burns team from Sudbury. And the team's second, Sarah Guy, says it was difficult to prepare for the event as the curling rinks were closed, making practising difficult.

"Just the familiarity of playing each other. Me and Krysta have played together for over a decade, so, even though it's a completely new experience, at least having familiar teammates, the same coach — who I live with because he's my dad — it's been comfortable. Even though it's an extremely uncomfortable situation."

According to Curling Canada, Sudbury's Krysta Burns is no stranger to the national curling stage. Aside from skipping Northern Ontario to a bronze medal at the Canadian Juniors in 2017, Burns is also a U-Sport champion, skipping Laurentian University to a national title later that year.

At the Scotties, Burns is getting her first crack at the national championship. Along with Burns and Guy are Megan Smith and Amanda Gates — who has played in the Scotties three times before with Tracy Fleury. But the experience is a first for the rest of the squad.

The team is being coached by Rodney Guy and includes alternate Kira Brunton.

More news from the Scotties