The Member of Parliament for Parry Sound-Muskoka is trying to rally support for a national suicide prevention hotline.

In December, MPs supported a private member's bill to establish a national, three-digit number — but it will take time to establish services in all communities, and for the CRTC to make the project a reality.

"If you are suicidal looking for help, it's currently a 10-digit phone call you need to call, Conservative MP Scott Aitchison said.

"We think this is one minor step in making access to help and support, and to reduce the number of suicides and eliminate suicides. This is a really important, small next step that should get done."

Aitchison recently sent letters to all of the municipality and First Nation councils in his riding, asking them to voice their support for a national crisis line.

"It's just one more set of voices that are calling out for the need for this," he said. "We figured that the more voices, the more chance of the government actually taking action."

Aitchison says he's had positive feedback so far from those councils, and some have added the item to their council agendas. He notes a few of his Conservative colleagues elsewhere in the country are also writing to councils in their ridings.

In July of last year, the Public Health Agency of Canada agreed to commit $21 million over five years to set up a pan-Canadian suicide prevention service that would offer 24-hour bilingual crisis support from trained responders via voice, text and online chat.

Conservative MP Scott Aitchison is trying to garner support for making a three-digit national suicide prevention line a reality. (Conservative Party of Canada)

The work to build the service is being done by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, the Canadian Mental Health Association and Crisis Services Canada.

Crisis Services Canada already runs a hotline that can be used by anyone across the country, but it's still trying to get more local suicide prevention services involved. Eight services are involved in the national hotline now, in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and B.C.

The goal is to add two more services per year over the next five years. There are an estimated 146 crisis and distress services across Canada. The plan is eventually to have all regions of Canada represented.

In the U.S., work to set up a national suicide hotline started in 2018. It is expected to be fully operational by July 2022. A Federal Communications Commission report from July said telecom providers in that country are expected to incur costs of $367 million to update switches and replace equipment required to make the 988 number work.

Where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (Phone) | 45645 (Text, 4 p.m. to midnight ET only) crisisservicescanada.ca

In Quebec (French): Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (Phone), Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca