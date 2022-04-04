A northern Ontario MP running to be the next Conservative leader aims to fix not just the party, but our entire political system.

Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison is one of 11 candidates running to lead the Conservative party.

The former mayor of Huntsville has spent the past three years in the House of Commons.

"I got to Ottawa a couple of years ago and was immediately shocked by, you know, how broken it is," Aitchison said in an interview with CBC Radio's Morning North.

"I think Canadians are sick to death of the partisan rancor and the bickering."

The Conservative leadership race has so far been dominated by questions of what the party is all about and whether it should move to the centre or move further to the right.

Aitchison says he's a fiscal conservative who believes in the social safety net, but thinks it's best if most of those programs are not run by the government, including the dental care and pharmacare being planned by the NDP-supported Liberal government.

He says he also finds that too many federal leaders create division by pitting one group of Canadians against another.

Aitchison says the carbon tax is a good example— geared to voters in cities, but especially hard on rural areas like northern Ontario.

"Like I have people call my office literally in tears because they don't know how they're going to buy enough fuel to heat their homes and buy food that week," he said.

"That's wrong in this country. That's wrong."

Aitchison says he will focus on finding other solutions to the climate crisis that don't involve taxing Canadians and would also "take a stand" against the Quebec law banning public servants from wearing religious symbols.

Federal Conservatives will vote on a new party leader on Sept. 10.