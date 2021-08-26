Science North hosts roadshow to promote Northern Ontario tourism

To help spur northern Ontario's tourism sector, Science North will bring its Great Northern Ontario Roadshow to more than 50 communities, beginning Friday.

The travelling roadshow lets visitors experience a staycation expo, an attractions showcase and a local market.

Ryan Land, Science North's director of education and northern programming, said the exposition will look a little different in each community.

"The idea is that regional attractions, tourism operators and local businesses will have a chance to promote themselves at the event, both to people in the community and also in the surrounding area who might come to town for the event," he said.

"Then there's a marketplace element, so it's local vendors and makers. It might be food trucks, it might be people from the farmer's market — sort of bringing them together."

Land said the exposition is Science North's way of supporting tourism operators and communities that have been affected by the pandemic.

Science North said in a news release that it expects to attract 70,000 visitors as the exposition of northern Ontario life travels to communities across the region over the next year.

Science North CEO Guy Labine says the roadshow will create and support 158 jobs in northern Ontario and generate an estimated $4.3 million in direct and value-added benefits to the economy. (Bienvenu Senga/Radio-Canada)

"The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow will provide immediate benefits to small businesses, attractions, local vendors and makers by providing opportunities to showcase their products and services to audiences from across the region," Science North said in a news release.

The roadshow will create and support 158 jobs in Northern Ontario and generate an estimated $4.3 million in direct and value-added benefits to the economy, said Science North CEO Guy Labine said in a statement.

The roadshow's first stop will be at the Fort Frances Curling Club on Aug. 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Greg Rickford, minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry were given a sneak peak into the exhibition.

"Northern Ontario is home to some of the most spectacular tourism destinations, anywhere in the world," Ford said in a statement. "This roadshow is a tremendous opportunity to support local economies, create good jobs and showcase some of the best activities Ontario has to offer."

The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow was created with financial support from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.