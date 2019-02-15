As Science North in Sudbury gets ready to celebrate its 35th anniversary, the centre is also officially opening its renovated fourth floor to the public on Saturday.

Science North says the fourth floor renovation is the "largest investment" of the space in its history. The project took two years with the help of federal provincial funding.

"All new experiences. All around design thinking, innovation, technology, engineering, all the STEM fields," Julie Moskalyk, the science director said.

"This is about engaging in ways in ways that we've never been able to engage with our visitors before."

Moskalyk says the space features many new experiences for visitors to check out.

"My favourite place to be honest with you is our new prototype and innovation labs," she said.

"The prototype lab is a working lab. It's where people of all ages, from all walks of life can come to use some of the most amazing equipment."

Julie Moskalyk is the science director at Science North in Sudbury. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

Moskalyk says they worked to keep long-time favourite attractions.

"There is one sacred cow that we kept and that was the race track," she said.

"So we had to keep the race track but what we did is we made it better than ever. Now have two race tracks so wait until you see that."

The renewed fourth floor officially opens to the public on Saturday.