Province providing $9M to Science North for recovery, operations, new exhibit

The provincial government is providing Science North in Sudbury with $9-million for recovery, operations and a new exhibit.

The funding, from the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, is meant to help sustain operations, protect jobs, and support short and long-term recovery plans following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister Lisa MacLeod was in Sudbury for the announcement on Thursday.

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, was in Sudbury on Thursday as part of her 10-week tour across the province. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

She says some of the money will also go toward developing exhibits and online content, including the newest exhibit at Science North: Indigenous Ingenuity: Timeless Inventions.

The science centre describes the exhibit as 'a mix of science and culture intended to stir a sense of pride among First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities.' It is designed around an interactive quest.

"Traditional Indigenous knowledge and techniques are presented alongside modern science, as mutually complementary," a description states on the centre's website.

"I think it's an important time right now for us to look and reflect and be part of reconciliation. Science North is taking a leading role and making sure that that is available," MacLeod said.

"One of the key things that we want to do, not only as a government, but also through this ministry, is ensure that Indigenous voices are represented," she added.

Hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

Part of the $9-million will be used for rehabilitation of both Science North and Dynamic Earth in Sudbury since both were closed during much of the pandemic. MacLeod says this is new funding.

"This support will ensure Science North can get back to doing what it does best – providing safe and fun education experiences for families from across Ontario," MacLeod said.

Over $6.8 million operating and administration funding

$850,000 in capital funding to support critical infrastructure upgrades to programming space, habitats and exhibits

$150,000 through the Ontario Cultural Attractions fund to help develop and promote "Honouring Indigenous Ingenuity," a travelling exhibit with events and programming that will highlight the innovations and history of Canada's Indigenous culture through the lens of science and technology

More than $55,000 for the Summer Experience Program, which delivers English and French summer science camp experiences to children in communities across Ontario.

"We are incredibly appreciative of the ongoing support from the Government of Ontario," said Guy Labine, CEO of Science North.

"This support will allow us to continue to offer safe visitor experiences, high-quality programs and activities and rich learning opportunities for people of all ages," he added.

Science North plans to reopen its doors to indoor visitors on Friday. Dynamic Earth will follow suit on Saturday.

MacLeod says her stop in Sudbury on Thursday is part of her ten week tour across Ontario. She was on Manitoulin Island earlier this week, and will travel to Killarney next.