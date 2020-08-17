Science North in Sudbury is receiving funding from the provincial government to help its ongoing operations.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, Lisa MacLeod, made the announcement in Sudbury on Monday that the centre is getting $7 million.

MacLeod also announced the province is putting funding forward for $1.2 million for festivals that didn't run due to COVID-19, as well as money for community groups, museums and libraries.

She says these groups have a social and cultural impact in the community.

"It's incredibly important that we continue to invest in these iconic and local community institutions as we build on the cultural fabric of Ontario," she said.

"I've asked all of my colleagues in the Ontario legislature to wonder, 'what do our cities our towns and our villages look like in 18 months?' In 18 months, my Ontario has a Science North."

Science North recently re-opened after being closed for months due to the pandemic.

CEO Guy Labine says the response from returning visitors has been overwhelmingly positive. Currently fewer visitors are allowed in the centre and enhanced cleaning is in place.

"We're operating at about 15 per cent of what we would normally see on a typical day," he said.

"Most other science centres in North America are experiencing that type of performance as well."

Labine says the money is part of the province's annual funding to Science North.

"Without that money, it would have been challenging to maintain the operations at the level we are able to," he said. "It allows us to keep our team intact and in place."

Sudbury MPP Jamie West says he's pleased the province is making investments in large and small groups in the community.

"Many of these organizations have been talking to the government and all MPPs about how important it is to get their funding," he said.

"You need help to get through this tough time that we're in."