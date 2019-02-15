Since opening its doors 35 years ago, Science North has put a creative twist on educational learning with its interactive exhibits. On May 28, Science North received two national awards for its efforts from the Canadian Association of Science Centres.

CEO Guy Labine says Science North won the Best Program award for a large institution for its Northern Ontario Science Festivals, which have been running in northern Ontario communities for the past nine years.

"[These are] week-long activities to engage a variety of people in the community. Fun, interactive activities, [that engage] a full range of demographics, including adults, by doing night-life events."

Science North also won Best Exhibition or show for a large institution for its Think program.

Labine says Think hubs are set up in North Bay, Timmins, Sault Ste Marie, Kenora, Fort Frances and Thunder Bay, and provide regional experiences from the Science North's redeveloped fourth floor.