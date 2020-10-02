Science North lays off 22 staff to cover COVID-19 losses

Science North is cutting staff.

The Sudbury tourism attraction issued layoff notices to 22 salaried employees this week.

"Well, obviously I'm disappointed for those colleagues that have been laid off temporarily, but I think, it re-energizes the organization to make sure that we can return to a more normal, whatever that more normal is going to be," says CEO Guy Labine.

"There's no playbook for this."

Science North has seen visitors drop sharply during the pandemic, being closed for four months and then seeing only 8,000 visitors this summer, down from the usual 50,000.

Guy Labine is the CEO of Science North in Sudbury. (Bienvenu Senga/Radio-Canada)

Labine says while they do get regular government funding, it only represents about 37 per cent of their annual budget.

"The ability to grow revenues while the tourism sector recovers is going to be key," he says, adding that staff are right now looking at other ways to bring in money, including from private sector sponsors and "other levels of government."

He says the hope is to stay afloat financially until there is "greater interest in visiting Science North."

The provincial government announced $7 million for Science North in August, which was described as COVID relief funding, but Labine says that is just the annual operating grant.

The federal government also gave $1.4 million in September, but Labine says that is for planned expansions at Dynamic Earth.

Thousands of school groups usually visit the science centre every year. That isn't happening during the pandemic and Labine doesn't expect those restrictions to loosen anytime soon.

But Science North did get contracts from the Ministry of Education in the spring to produce online science content for school kids across Ontario, which Labine says "kept the organziation whole" over the past few months.