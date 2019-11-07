Science North is participating in the largest joint project ever launched by the world's science centres and museums.

Over 300 science institutions will be celebrating International Science Centre and Science Museum Day on Nov. 10.

Science North is offering free admission from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors will have free access to the science centre, IMAX and the Planetarium.

The day focuses on the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which include quality education, ending poverty, gender equality and affordable and clean energy.

Workshops and exhibits throughout the day will help educate visitors on the goals. Topics will include water conservation, gender equality and climate action.

"We of course have the opportunity to really dive more deeply into some of those sustainable development goals," said Julie Moskalyk, a science director at Science North.

"So for example in goals at number 14 and 15 which are related to life below water and life on land, on the third floor of the science centre there'll be many animal interactions and engagements with our animal ambassadors."

She says the day will help visitors raise awareness and encourage action towards global sustainability. Providing free access to Science North is also important, she added.

"So one of the goals on this special day on November 10th is to provide access to Science North for all of our audiences, so the greatest diversity that we can have in providing full access to everybody was really important in this day," said Moskalyk.

"The whole point is that it's a call to action for countries all over the world that are developed or developing to step into a global partnership together," she said.

"The end goal is to get prosperity and peace and success for people and the planet now and in the future."