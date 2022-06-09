Sudbury's Science North wants to collaborate with its Indigenous partners on all future projects, and it has set up a new Indigenous Programming Fund to get there.

Ashley Larose, Science North's director of development, said the science centre's new strategic plan has placed Indigenous knowledge and reconciliation at the forefront.

"We've made this commitment that every project we do has a component where we collaborate, out of mutual respect, with our Indigenous partners," Larose said.

"Science North currently has two Indigenous advisory committees, one here in the northeast and one in the northwest. And they really help to guide us and they help guide where the right investments are to make the maximum impact on these communities."

Larose said Science North's Indigenous Ingenuity exhibit last year was a big success and helped kickstart its renewed commitment to reconciliation.

"At the end of the day or at the beginning of the day, Indigenous people are the original scientists," she said. "Their knowledge is what we build modern science on."

Science North launched its Indigenous Programming Fund in 2021 and is in the midst of a fundraising campaign to support it.

The Bluecoat Box builds off of the in-person Bluecoat Ball, which has long been one of the science centre's main fundraising events.

But instead of a gala, supporters can purchase a $300 box with a variety of items for Indigenous-owned businesses in northern Ontario.

Science North had the same approach last year, said Larose, and sold out of its 250 boxes.

The Bluecoat Box features items from Indigenous-owned businesses in northern Ontario. (Submitted by Science North)

This year's theme is "a night under the stars" and features items from Twiggs Coffee Roasters, chocolatier Raven Rising and the Manitoulin Brewing Company, among others.

Larose said each box will also come with a chance to win a $10,000 prize.

"Well, I think it's great to be able to showcase, you know, different Indigenous businesses across northern Ontario," said Nishin Meawasige, co-owner of the Manitoulin Brewing Company, which has two beers featured in the box.

Meawasige said he was happy to be part of the fundraiser and appreciates Science North's renewed efforts to engage with Indigenous communities.

"It's great to see Science North getting engaged on that," he said.

"As that kind of a science pillar here in northern Ontario and, you know, getting to know and better understand the Indigenous perspectives and culture that kind of impact our local environment and local industry."