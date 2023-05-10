Ontario's auditor general has uncovered massive cost overruns and delays with Science North's development of a model mine expansion called Go Deeper at Dynamic Earth.

In his annual report, Nick Stavropoulos says costs for the Go Deeper project have substantially increased, from an initial budget of $5 million in October 2020 to $15 million by October 2023, despite a decrease in the scope of the project.

The project at Dynamic Earth includes the construction of an underground multi-purpose theatre plus a display of drifts and mining equipment.

The amount of seating, size of the catering area and washrooms have all been scaled back despite the increase in cost.

In the review, the auditor general says excavation and construction costs rose dramatically because of a lack of planning and expert consultation, as well as delays due to the pandemic.

Nick Stavropoulos, Ontario's acting auditor general, releases his 2023 annual report at Queen's Park in Toronto on Dec. 6, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

He says Science North management did not consult with any construction experts during the planning phase and failed to include its project management team.

That caused problems with the City of Greater Sudbury in obtaining the proper permits as well as adding to the cost of excavating and removing rock, and de-watering at the site.

Stavropoulos notes at the time of the audit, Science North was in the process of recruiting a director with project management experience

The audit also found that costs and financial risks were never considered carefully because the project team did not prepare a business case for the board to review, providing only a concept plan which described the potential visitor experience.

"For its part, the board approved the project based solely on the concept plan," the auditor writes in his report.

"As of September 2023, the Go Deeper project had received $900,000 in donations from private sources and $3.6 million in grants from different federal ($2.3 million), provincial ($1 million) and municipal ($0.3 million) government organizations."

The review notes the contract for excavation of the Go Deeper project was single-sourced using an exemption approved by the CEO without board input, while at the same time the contractor committed to a sponsorship agreement with the project.

"To be precise, Science North simultaneously negotiated two contracts with this mining company—one for the sponsorship itself and one for excavation work on the Go Deeper project," notes the auditor.

"The sponsorship contract was executed in June 2022 while the excavation work contract was executed in May 2022."

As for a proposed $90 million expansion project in the northwest for science centres in Thunder Bay and Lake of the Woods, the auditor found Science North had not yet prepared a business case or secured funding for either project.

The auditor general is recommending Science North prepare comprehensive business cases for major projects, consult with relevant experts and stakeholders during planning phases and coordinate with government authorities to obtain regulatory approvals as well as reassess the CEO's unlimited signing authority under the procurement policy.

Science North says it's learning

As for Science North, it writes in response that it agrees with the recommendations and takes its responsibility for accountability and transparency seriously..

It says it will "seek to develop authorization thresholds for sole-sourcing and procurement on which the board of trustees will have final approval."

It says it's working on hiring a director with capital project oversight experience and has already begun applying lessons learned, including in the Northwest Expansion, which is still in its infancy.

Not all the news is bad. Attendance has recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

"In 2022/23, attendance has increased by three per cent from pre-pandemic levels," the report said, and is projected to remain steady for the next three years.

However, it was also noted that exhibits at the Science Centre and Dynamic Earth have not changed significantly since 2017, and Imax attendance has dropped.