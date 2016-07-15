Science North asks Ontarians to 'Give Vaccines A Shot'

Science North is asking Ontarians to 'Give Vaccines A Shot' as it partners with health centres and communities across the province to share the latest in vaccination science.

The science centre describes Give Vaccines A Shot as an engaging online platform to share accurate information about vaccines and for the public to have their questions answered.

It's partnering with communities and health providers across Ontario to bring vaccine science to the public.

"The people that really have good questions want … good information so that they can make an informed decision," said Bruce Doran, a Science North staff scientist and the lead on this project.

Science North runs a variety of online programming as part of its mandate. Its main role with Give Vaccines A Shot is to provide the technical know-how, as well as scientific experts who can bolster the knowledge of local health providers.

"We've got partners such as the health units, we are hoping to partner with Indigenous health centres, we're hoping to partner with pretty much anybody that would like to get their messaging out when it comes to vaccines," Doran said.

Guiding rather than directing

Doran said the virtual format of Give Vaccines A Shot poses some challenges in connecting with people, but upsides include a wider reach and the ability to counter misinformation online, where it widely spreads.

Laura Cousineau, a science communicator at PHSD who focuses on COVID-19 prevention, said partnering with Science North will help health units connect with their communities through the science centre's engaging content.

"It really does offer us an opportunity to reach out to new and wider audiences in northern Ontario," Cousineau said.

Give Vaccines A Shot is not focused on explicitly telling people to get vaccinated. Instead, it seeks to share up-to-date and accurate science about the topic, as well as providing an opportunity to have key questions addressed by experts.

Doran said this will empower people to make informed decisions about vaccines. He said he expects many people will choose to get their shots once their concerns can be allayed.

Speaking to various needs

COVID-19 and its vaccines are not the sole focus of the project. Doran said the sessions will talk about vaccination science in general, as well as medical advancements for other conditions.

However, since much of the public's concerns lie with shots for COVID-19, he said the majority of the discussions will focus on that topic.

Doran said misinformation continues to spread widely about COVID-19. He said some concerns from earlier in the pandemic are beginning to resurface. And while those were entirely legitimate questions in the earlier days, studies have now addressed those doubts and they shouldn't be as relevant.

But the complicated and evolving science behind the pandemic can cast doubts in people's minds.

"Certain aspects of the science and messaging does change a little bit, which can also lead to a bit more confusion," he said. Science North's ability to communicate the most accurate science information will, hopefully, "help people make an informed decision about vaccinations," he said.

Project to run into 2023

Give Vaccines A Shot soft-launched earlier this year, beginning with livestreams addressing vaccine misinformation. On Dec. 16, Science North and PHSD held a session for parents who had questions about vaccinating their children.

"The ultimate goal, really, is that we want this pandemic to end," Doran said, adding that vaccines were one way of accomplishing that goal.

Doran said Science North plans to expand the project across Ontario by February 2022. Give Vaccines A Shot is planned to run until March 2023.