Feds give $1.6M to Science North

Budding scientists are one step closer to tinkering around in a renovated Science North.

Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre announced a FedNor grant of over $1.6 million for the science centre, money that will be used to modernize the fourth floor of the facility.

In a press release Friday, FedNor said the upgrades will include the development of Tinker, Hack, Innovate, Network and Know (THINK) exhibits.

The centre will also provide outreach programs in six northern Ontario communities: Timmins, North Bay, Kenora, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Fort Frances.

Lefebvre said the investment supports the government strategy to boost tourism, as well its Innovation and Skills plans.

"Today's announcement will help boost tourism across northern Ontario, while encouraging young Canadians to embrace science and technology at an early age," he said in the press release.

Science North was also the recipient of a $16 million provincial grant in April to upgrade the facility and develop its THINK exhibits.