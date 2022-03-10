Sudbury science centres reopen for March Break

For the last two years, the halls of Science North and Dynamic Earth in Sudbury have been quiet during March Break but that will change this year.

Both science centres, as well as the IMAX at Science North, are now open to the public. They had to shut down to the public on March 13, 2020 due to the pandemic.

"We didn't stop working. We took that opportunity and we just pivoted," interim CEO Jennifer Booth said.

"We wanted to plan for our recovery. We wanted to obviously get through the pandemic, and we really started to think about innovative ways to deliver our programming."

During the pandemic, Booth said the centres focused on delivering programing online.

Booth said March Break is typically their busiest week and they've got special programming to celebrate, including the Wildlife Adventures exhibit at Science North.

"It's two exhibits from Little Ray's Nature Centre, and it's called survival the slowest in frogs and friends," she said.

"Guests can learn about learn about adaptations are very slow animals and why this is an advantage to them. And we also have a sloth named Juliette."

A sloth named Juilette is part of the Wildlife Adventures exhibit at Science North. (Submitted by Science North)

She added Dynamic Earth will feature a new exhibit on deep mining and said the underground mine tour is also reopening.

Booth said staff are excited to have visitors back in the buildings.

"It's been two years and they just can't wait because that's what they do," she said.

"The Bluecoats communicate and interact with our visitors, and that's where you see them at their best."

Maintaining capacity limits

She said protocols are in place to keep people safe while visiting.

"We're continuing to maintain capacity limits to make sure that our visitors feel safe and that our staff feel safe in those interactions as well," she said.

"We are increasing our cleaning and our distancing and our signage around that as well."

During the pandemic, Science North and Dynamic Earth had to lay off employees. Booth said since last fall, they've hired 90 people and are looking to hire more.

Staycation destination

Booth started as interim CEO of Science North on Monday. Late last year, former CEO Guy Labine announced he was leaving to become the president and CEO of the Arizona Science Centre in Phoenix.

Booth said the search has already started for a permanent CEO.

"We don't know exactly how long I'll be in this role, but I'm going to continue with the vision and the mandate for Science North and continue what was being done," she said.

"So I will continue into 2022 fiscal and 2023. We are actually revitalizing our strategic plan, building on all the great things that we've already done and we'll continue with that."

Science North has been promoting itself as a destination for a staycation. Recently, the province put the temporary Ontario Staycation Tax Credit in place for 2022 to "encourage Ontario families to explore the province, while helping the tourism and hospitality sectors recover from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Ontario residents can claim 20 per cent of their eligible 2022 accommodation expenses, for example, a stay at a hotel, cottage or campground, when filing their personal income tax and benefit return for 2022," the province states.

"You can claim eligible expenses of up to $1,000 as an individual or $2,000 if you have a spouse, common-law partner or eligible children, to get back up to $200 as an individual or $400 as a family."