Dinosaurs will take over Science North on the Family Day weekend

Science North visitors will soon be able to travel more than 65 million years back in time thanks to a new exhibit called Dinosaur Discoveries.

The Sudbury, Ont., science centre will host the special exhibit, which features large animatronic dinosaurs, from Feb. 18 to Sept. 4.

Science North senior scientist Amy Henson said this will be the first time since 2010 that they have hosted a dinosaur exhibit.

"So a whole generation of kids have never experienced dinosaurs here in northern Ontario," Henson said.

The exhibit will include a large triceratops that has one side that opens up, so visitors can see the animatronics that make it move.

Science North senior scientist Amy Henson says their animatronic replica of a triceratops has one side that opens so people can see how it works. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Henson said she is excited to showcase baby dinosaurs that will teach people about some new science that paleontologists have discovered.

Henson said they show how some dinosaur species evolved to become birds.

"Birds take care of their young," she said.

"They take care of their eggs, and their young. And we're fairly certain that dinosaurs did the same thing."

Dinosaur Discoveries is the first dinosaur exhibit at Science North since 2010. Parts of the exhibit show how dinosaurs cared for their young. (Ezra Belotte-Cousineau/Radio-Canada)

While the exhibit is on, Science North will also have a 24-metre replica of a diplodocus — a large long-necked herbivore — in its main lobby.

In addition to the dinosaur replicas, Science North's sister site in Sudbury, Dynamic Earth, will let visitors be paleontologists and dig for fossils.

"We don't have any fossil records here of dinosaurs here in Sudbury," Henson said.

"But what we do have is we have a really great fossil record in and around our region of other animals and things that would have existed even before dinosaurs."