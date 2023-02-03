Dinosaurs will take over Science North on the Family Day weekend
Dinosaur Discoveries is the first dinosaur exhibition at Science North since 2010
Science North visitors will soon be able to travel more than 65 million years back in time thanks to a new exhibit called Dinosaur Discoveries.
The Sudbury, Ont., science centre will host the special exhibit, which features large animatronic dinosaurs, from Feb. 18 to Sept. 4.
Science North senior scientist Amy Henson said this will be the first time since 2010 that they have hosted a dinosaur exhibit.
"So a whole generation of kids have never experienced dinosaurs here in northern Ontario," Henson said.
The exhibit will include a large triceratops that has one side that opens up, so visitors can see the animatronics that make it move.
Henson said she is excited to showcase baby dinosaurs that will teach people about some new science that paleontologists have discovered.
Henson said they show how some dinosaur species evolved to become birds.
"Birds take care of their young," she said.
"They take care of their eggs, and their young. And we're fairly certain that dinosaurs did the same thing."
While the exhibit is on, Science North will also have a 24-metre replica of a diplodocus — a large long-necked herbivore — in its main lobby.
In addition to the dinosaur replicas, Science North's sister site in Sudbury, Dynamic Earth, will let visitors be paleontologists and dig for fossils.
"We don't have any fossil records here of dinosaurs here in Sudbury," Henson said.
"But what we do have is we have a really great fossil record in and around our region of other animals and things that would have existed even before dinosaurs."
With files from Jonathan Pinto
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?