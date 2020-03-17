A day before the provincial government announced the state of emergency in Ontario, one of Sudbury's biggest attractions decided voluntarily to cancel its popular March Break kids' camps.

Guy Labine, CEO of Science North, says the decision was informed by the advice of public health officials, but it was a tough one.

"It was difficult because at the same time, we don't have 2,200 a day in our Science Centre," Labine said.

"We know that these are challenging times for the entire community, and we need to play our part in being responsible as an organization as well."

On March 13, the centre said it would close both its Ramsey Lake location and Dynamic Earth, but would continue on with March Break camps.

Following the provincial orders on Monday, Science North will be closed until further notice.

The news comes just as the centre ramps up for its busiest time of year.

"It's a significant hit," Labine said. "Think of 25,000 visitors to Science North and Dynamic Earth, it's major."

"It's about eight per cent of our revenues for the year."

Labine said because of government funding, the revenue loss won't jeopardize the centre.

But he added that he hopes that the government takes the pandemic into consideration in future funding decisions.