Students across northern Ontario will continue to learn digital skills thanks to an investment from the federal government.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada plans to provide $60 million for Phase 2 of CanCode, an educational program that provides students from kindergarten to Grade 12 with digital training like coding.

Two years ago, Science North in Sudbury received $2 million to deliver workshops and programs across northern Ontario.

It was part of the $50 million total investment across Canada.

It allowed thousands of students across northern Ontario to learn about coding, data analytics and digital content development.

CEO Guy Labine says it was so successful Science North sought out more funding when the federal government announced phase two.

"We've all heard that coding is the new handwriting with all of the role that technology plays in our everyday lives it requires a lot of people to work in that field," he said.

Those computer and technology skills are something that Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre says more young people will need to have.

"Certainly digital skills is something that we need to invest in. It's a skill that we need to ensure that our youth are more adapted to cause that is the reality of our world," he said.

The federal government has invested a total of $60 million for phase two of CanCode across the country. Science North has been granted another $2 million for two more years of CanCode.

Labine says the second round of the program will reach out to students and teachers who haven't had the digital training.

"But it's also honing and fine-tuning the programs that based on the last two years, have worked best and enhance those, modify them and expand them at the same time," he said.

"We're quite proud of the results of the investments that have been made and the return on that investment to the government, and we're looking forward to another two years of great success to deliver the program."