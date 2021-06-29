Science North cancels Canada Day plans 'to stand alongside Indigenous peoples'
Science Centre had originally planned a virtual event for July 1
Science North has cancelled its Canada Day plans.
The science centre and tourist attraction in Greater Sudbury made the decision after consulting with its July 1 event partners.
In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, Science North says it stands "alongside Indigenous peoples in Canada, specifically the victims and survivors of the residential school system, by choosing not to host a Canada Day event this year."
The release goes on to state that the science centre values education and the relationships it has with Indigenous peoples. Science North provides programming to more than 65 First Nations communities.
"All Canadians have a responsibility to express care and understanding for survivors, and to learn about the history, legacy and intergenerational trauma of residential schools," the statement said.
The centre says it will spend time on July 1 reflecting on the history of Indigenous peoples, the country, and the impacts of that history on the path forward.
Many other communities and event organizers elsewhere across Canada have also decided to cancel July 1 plans.
Those follow the discovery of what are believed to be the unmarked burial sites of children's remains adjacent to former residential schools in B.C and Saskatchewan.
Earlier this week, Science North announced it would be re-opening its doors, as well as those at Dynamic Earth, for outdoor programming, starting July 2.
