In the depths of winter, a room inside Science North may be one of the only places in Greater Sudbury that's a balmy 28 degrees celcius.

"Yeah, we have to have it warm," said staff scientist Dan Chaput. "Ideally, 40 C and above 90 per cent humidity [for the butterflies]... [but it has to] be somewhat comfortable for the visitors at the same time."

For nearly 20 years, the F. Jean MacLeod butterfly gallery has been introducing curious visitors to dozens of species of butterflies and moths from around the world.

Chaput said what began as a temporary exhibit two decades ago turned into a hit.

Even after all these years he said, the popular attraction continues to draw people in because of the beauty and serenity of the space, but Chaput said it also remains an important area of study for visitors and scientists alike.

"There are a lot of things that we don't know about insects and metamorphosis and habitat loss and a whole bunch of other things ... that relate to insects and their role in the bigger picture and the bigger ecology of the environment in the world," he said.

"Butterflies need to feed on primarily liquids," explained staff scientist Dan Chaput. "We know they feed on nectar from flowers, but they also feed on fruit and rotten fruit... We'll give them red Gatorade: they like that. But then other butterflies will feed on things that are not too appetizing: decaying corpses, feces, urine, things like that." (Jessica Pope)

"I think it provides an experience northerners are not likely to get anywhere else," he continued. "It's an icon in the science and world, really, because we're recognized all over the world."

Chaput believes that the mandate of the gallery is to provide what Science North as a whole tries to provide: science education.

"The more you understand science, the more you understand the environment, the more you understand the animals that are living in it, the more likely you are to take care of it ... to become a steward of it, to learn more about it."

"This is the kind of stuff we're trying to foster."

