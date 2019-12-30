Skip to Main Content
Science North's butterfly gallery turns 20 this year
Sudbury·Video

Science North's butterfly gallery turns 20 this year

In April 2020, Science North's butterfly room will turn 20. The scientists who work there are still learning about things including metamorphosis, but they're also helping to educate the public about habitat loss and conservation.

 F. Jean MacLeod butterfly gallery the northernmost butterfly conservatory in North America

CBC News ·
At Science North in Sudbury, Ont., staff scientist Dan Chaput has received another shipment of butterfly pupae, this one from the Philippines. He spoke with CBC Sudbury reporter Jessica Pope. 6:49

In the depths of winter, a room inside Science North may be one of the only places in Greater Sudbury that's a balmy 28 degrees celcius.

"Yeah, we have to have it warm," said staff scientist Dan Chaput. "Ideally, 40 C and above 90 per cent humidity [for the butterflies]... [but it has to] be somewhat comfortable for the visitors at the same time."

For nearly 20 years, the F. Jean MacLeod  butterfly gallery has been introducing curious visitors to dozens of species of butterflies and moths from around the world. 

      1 of 0

      Chaput said what began as a temporary exhibit two decades ago turned into a hit.

      Even after all these years he said, the popular attraction continues to draw people in because of the beauty and serenity of the space, but Chaput said it also remains an important area of study for visitors and scientists alike. 

      "There are a lot of things that we don't know about insects and metamorphosis and habitat loss and a whole bunch of other things ... that relate to insects and their role in the bigger picture and the bigger ecology of the environment in the world,"  he said. 

      "Butterflies need to feed on primarily liquids," explained staff scientist Dan Chaput. "We know they feed on nectar from flowers, but they also feed on fruit and rotten fruit... We'll give them red Gatorade: they like that. But then other butterflies will feed on things that are not too appetizing: decaying corpses, feces, urine, things like that." (Jessica Pope)

      "I think it provides an experience northerners are not likely to get anywhere else," he continued. "It's an icon in the science and world, really, because we're recognized all over the world." 

      Chaput believes that the mandate of the gallery is to provide what Science North as a whole tries to provide: science education. 

      "The more you understand science, the more you understand the environment, the more you understand the animals that are living in it, the more likely you are to take care of it ... to become a steward of it, to learn more about it." 

      "This is the kind of stuff we're trying to foster."
       

      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
      Report Typo or Error|

      Comments

      To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

      By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.