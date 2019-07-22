Blue coats and visitors to Science North in Sudbury will be chasing butterflies this week.

The science centre is taking part in its 6th annual butterfly count Wednesday and Thursday at multiple sites.

They'll be conducting the count on the grounds of Science North and Bell Park first, before moving on to Fielding Park, the Lake Laurentian Conservation area and Kivi Park on Thursday, says Jacquie Bertrand, horticulture technician at the science centre.

All the data collected will be sent on to the North American Butterfly Association.

There are 21 counts happening in Ontario this summer, and Sudbury is the count furthest north.

Bertrand explains how they try to avoid counting the same one twice.

"As best we can, we try and set our path going forward, so anything that we catch we release behind us and hopefully [the butterfly] goes that way so you might get the odd double count, but we keep track of where they're taking off to, and go in the opposite way."

She says they identify and then mark down everything they catch.

Several participants, and Science North horticulture technician Jacquie Bertrand (fourth from left) at a previous butterfly count in Sudbury. (Submitted by Jacquie Bertrand/Science North)

"[NABA] uses it for habitat patterns and looking at increases and decreases in butterfly populations, so over a long term they can see which ones are doing good, which ones aren't doing good," Bertrand said.

She calls the butterfly count a larger citizen science project.

"We should all be made more aware of what's going on, and butterflies are an indicator of how well nature is doing and our flowers are doing and pollinators are very important to us because without pollinators we'd lose a lot of our food base."

Visitors to Science North are welcome to join in the count, with no experience is necessary. Bertrand says simply meet them in the lobby at 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

"It's a learning experience the whole way for everybody."