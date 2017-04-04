The Sudbury Regional Science Fair is marking a major milestone. It's celebrating its 50th anniversary.

This weekend, elementary and high school students from three local school boards will have their projects on display. The 55 to 60 projects will be judged in the morning before the public is invited to check them out in the afternoon.

Over the years they've seen a variety of projects from all sorts of categories says event chair Nicole Chiasson.

"The very interesting thing about science fair projects it that the students pick the topic, and so the topic will be very relevant to the times that we're living in," she said.

Nicole Chiasson is the chair of the Sudbury Regional Science Fair. She is also the director of education and northern programs at Science North. (Frédéric Projean/Radio-Canada)

Chiasson says a project doesn't have to be complicated.

"Sometimes a simple project that has a unique idea or a problem that these students are trying to solve, and then they put it together in a way that follows the scientific method, and it's very clear and concise and they understand what they're doing, can be as important and as valuable a project as something that could be very complex."

"You don't have to be a science geek, a genius to participate in science fair. It's about exploring the world around you but taking that unique approach and wanting to discover, because that's what science is."

Judging for 40+ years

Ken Westaway has been judging the Sudbury Regional Science Fair for more than 40 years. He is also the vice-president of the event.

He is a retired chemistry professor from Laurentian University, who has collaborated with other scientists from around the world on research.

"I was a scientist, a chemist...and I think you should try and encourage kids to be scientists."

What he says he's looking for is that students have done their research and have a good understanding of the issue.

"If you can talk about your project and tell people what you've done and why you've done it and what you found out, that's what they need to be able to do" he says of what students should be presenting to the judges.

"I think it's just that they're able to do good science. That they can get to the bottom of the problem and find out something about it and proposed some kind of solution or conclusion about the data that they got," he said.

Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School student Brendon Matusch took home the top prize at the 2018 Canada-Wide Science Fair for his autonomous vehicle that uses a machine learning. (Supplied)

Both Westaway and Chiasson say a 2018 science fair project created by student Brendon Matusch has been one that stood out to them from recent years. He created a self-driving vehicle that went on to win the Canada-wide science fair.

"The topic doesn't really matter, everything that we have we should understand what's going on, and what the connections are — whether it's in the environment, whether it's in mining, whether engineering or what, it doesn't matter," Westaway said.

"You dig out the details and figure out what's going on."

The public can check out all the science fair projects Saturday Apr. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Cliff Fielding Research and Innovation building at Laurentian University.

Awards will be handed out Sunday at 1:30 p.m in the Fraser Auditorium.