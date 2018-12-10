The chair of the Sudbury Regional Science Fair says work is underway to get more students involved in creating projects.

Next year will be the 50th anniversary of the fair in Sudbury. To mark the occasion, chair Nicole Chiasson, says the goal will be to get as many students involved in a science fair as possible.

"Some of the initiatives that we'll be working on [will be] to work with teachers to make this a valuable experience in the classroom," she said.

"There's no doubt that some of these experiences have really influenced these students to pursue their studies in science and engineering."

Chiasson says a film producer was commissioned to create a video on how science fairs have inspired past students to pursue careers in science.

She says notable alumni of the science fair were brought in, including Marika Moskalyk. She did a science fair project on bio-fabrics and ended up competing at the national level.

"Marika is now in a special program at Queen's University to go to medical school," Chiasson said.

"Talking with our alumni, and even some of the current students, we know, and they've told us that some of these science experiments really created that spark for them to want to continue in the sciences, you know, whether it's medicine or whether it's moving into technology."

Sudbury's Brendon Matusch, a grade 11 student at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School, has competed both nationally and internationally with his science fair projects. (Supplied)

Chiasson says the recent success of six students who attended the Canada-wide science fair in the spring of 2018 was celebrated at the launch of the anniversary plans.

A milestone anniversary celebration is planned for the first weekend in April 2019.