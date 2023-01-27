Laurentian University graduate lands job as editor of popular Ologies podcast

A recent graduate of Laurentian University and Science North's science communication program has landed her dream job as lead editor on a popular science podcast.

Mercedes Maitland has joined the team at Ologies , which Apple Podcasts ranks as its second-highest rated science show in the U.S. and Canada.

Host Alie Ward interviews professionals who dedicate their lives to different "ologies" such as paleontology or molecular biology.

The show's motto is to "ask smart people stupid questions."

'What I've always wanted to do'

Before she even got into science communication, Maitland, who grew up in North Bay and Blind River, Ont., was a fan of the show.

"I was listening to Ologies a lot and Alie, the host, was the first guest on Bill Nye's podcast," Maitland said.

"And in that episode they talked about this thing called science communication. And I thought, 'Well, I've never heard of that before, but it sounds a lot like what I've always wanted to do.'"

Maitland enrolled at the program at Sudbury's Laurentian University, which teaches students to communicate about science to a general audience.

During the program students are expected to complete an internship.

She said she met Ward's husband, Jarrett Sleeper, through a workout group on Instagram. He was the show's lead editor at that time, and Maitland asked if they had any openings for an internship.

"I thought about it for weeks. My roommates, who were also in the program with me, heard about me think about it for weeks," Maitland said.

But the gamble paid off, and she got the internship.

And after graduating she landed the role of lead editor.

Maitland said she appreciates the show's approach to science communication and how Ward humanizes scientists through her interviews.

"And they're funny and they're interesting. And finding just the joy and the fun parts of science and creating a space for adults specifically, very intentionally for adults, that's fun, I think has been absolutely huge," she said.

More Canadian content

Now that she is more involved in the show, Maitland said she would like to bring in more Canadian guests and perspectives (Ward is American).

But her ultimate goal is to eventually have her own show.

"I have some dreams of a podcast of my own that I haven't quite gotten the confidence to launch yet," Maitland said. "That's something that's on the radar for me."