A century-old Christmas tradition in one northern Ontario town will look a little different this year because of COVID-19.

Since 1916, every child in Schumacher has received a gift at Christmas, courtesy of money set aside by the community's founder Frederick Schumacher. In recent years that was done at a neighbourhood Christmas party in the McIntyre ballroom.

But this year, volunteer firefighters will deliver the presents door-to-door, says Schumacher deputy fire chief Ryan Hartling.

"Volunteer firemen will be going out with the fire trucks Saturday at noon and we'll be going through the streets of Schumacher and heading out to each child's home and knocking on the door and giving them their gift," he said.

About $6,000 will be spent on gifts for about 160 kids this year.

"I kind of purchased all these gifts myself, so I was more excited to look for these gifts and try to find specifically what they're looking for. So I'm quite excited they're going to get exactly what they want," Hartling added.

In years past, Frederick Schumacher would hire a train to carry gifts up from Toronto and personally hand them out at local schools. Hartling says he remembers getting LEGO and remote control cars from the Schumacher fund when he was growing up.