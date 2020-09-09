COVID vaccine policies 'discriminating' against those who are exempt, Cambrian College student says

A student at Cambrian College in Sudbury feels that anyone who is exempt, or plans to seek an exemption, from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, will be discriminated against by the school's vaccine policies.

Most post secondary schools across Ontario, including Cambrian College in Sudbury, have mandatory vaccine policies, meaning that anyone who wants to come on campus must have both their COVID-19 shots, or have a valid exemption for medical or religious reasons.

Under Cambrian's vaccine policy, those who have a valid exemption must provide a negative rapid COVID-19 test seven days before coming on campus, and every week afterwards.

Thomas Chamberlin is a second year student taking the Electrical Engineering Technology program at Cambrian. He says he can't get the vaccine for religious reasons.

According to the school's mandatory vaccine policy, he has to be tested for COVID-19 seven days before coming to the school's campus.

Cambrian College is providing those rapid COVID-19 tests for free from a local pharmacy until October 15. After that the cost is $40 per week.

"The cost of the testing will be too much for me to handle [financially]," he said. Chamberlin is using loans from the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) to pay for his college education.

Chamberlin feels there are other exempt students who will also be faced with the same financial hardship. He equates the school's vaccine policy to discrimination for those who are exempt from COVID-19 vaccination.

"It's wrong to discriminate against disability or creed," he said.

"Creed falling into religion — even though it is kind of a loose term — it is held highly because the Human Rights Code really does trump a lot of other things."

Chamberlin feels there would be other students who will find themselves in the same situation.

"I'm not just fighting for myself here. I know that everyone who is going to be covered by exemptions is going to be going through the same thing where they're going to have to pay for the fee," he said.

"I know a lot of us won't be able to stomach that fee."

Exemptions to be evaluated by legal, medical experts

A spokesperson for Cambrian says the documentation for exemptions is evaluated by third party legal or medical experts. The evaluators will be using guidelines and criteria set out by the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons and the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

If approved, the person must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid test within seven days of coming on campus, and then again each week after that when they need to be on campus.

If the exemption is denied, the person has until October 15 to be fully vaccinated.

Chamberlin has not yet applied for the exemption. He has tried reaching out to the dean of his program to see if he could do his courses from home, but it's not an option he is keen to pursue.

"I'm working in a trade so working from home won't provide me with the qualification to work on physically wiring up stuff and working on the equipment that they have there [at the college].

He is also considering withdrawing from his course at Cambrian.