The Rainbow District School Board says it will stay open on Friday as thousands of education support workers across Ontario are expected to walk off the job in protest.

In a letter to parents and guardians, the Rainbow District School Board education director Bruce Bourget said they've been advised by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) that they will not picket schools.

"While we remain hopeful that a provincial resolution will be achieved, parents/guardians are encouraged to make alternative childcare arrangements should job action continue," Bourget said.

"Please be assured that we are monitoring the situation closely and will share more information with you as it becomes available."

CUPE has said 55,000 of its education workers in Ontario – which include custodians and early childhood educators – will walk off the job on Friday to protest the province's proposed use of the notwithstanding clause to prevent them from going on strike.

Under the proposed legislation, workers who go on strike could be fined up to $4,000 per day.

The union has said stagnating wages are at the centre of their dispute with the province.

The government has offered wage increases of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all others. Lecce said the new four-year deal would give 2.5 per cent annual raises to workers making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent raises for all others.

Trevor Russell, a custodian at Silver Birches Elementary School in North Bay and president of CUPE Local 1165, told CBC News some of his members make about $39,000 per year and struggle to keep up with rising inflation.

"We have issues with funding in the school system and this government keeps and continues to cut money out of the budget for education," he said.

Other schools staying open

Other northeastern Ontario school boards have also confirmed they will stay open on Friday. They include the Sudbury Catholic District School Board, the District School Board Ontario North East, the Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board and the Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l'Ontario.

Some school boards from the region, such as the Algoma District School Board and the Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario have not yet confirmed whether or not they will remain open on Friday.