Multiple northern Ontario schools close following bomb threats

School boards from Temagami to Hearst in northern Ontario, including Timmins, closed schools on Wednesday following bomb threats. Some schools in northwestern Ontario also closed.

The OPP has said in a press release there is no evidence of actual explosive devices following the threats.

"As a precaution the majority of the targeted schools have been closed while the investigation continues," police said.

"Parents are encouraged to contact their schools or school boards for more information."

The school boards haven't yet said if the schools will reopen on Thursday.